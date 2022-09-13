Kadewere injury casts doubts on potential permanent transfer to La Liga

Tinotenda Kadewere’s injury has cast doubt on his potential permanent transfer to Real Mallorca.

The striker moved to the La Liga club on a season-long loan deal from French side Lyon last month.

According to reports in Spain, the loan transfer includes a mandatory purchase option if a number of (undisclosed) conditions on his performance are met.

But with the long-term injury setback, Kadewere might fail to achieve these conditions to make his move permanent.

The Warriors international suffered a rupture in the quadriceps of his right leg, a day before he was set to make his historic LaLiga debut against defending champions Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He is expected to spend at least four months on the sidelines.