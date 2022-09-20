Tuchel linked with European giants, just weeks after Chelsea sacking

Thomas Tuchel has been linked with Bayern Munich just weeks after his sacking at Chelsea.

The gaffer has reportedly been identified as Julien Nagelsmann’s potential replacement.

Nagelsmann’s future is up in smoke after the German champions have suffered a bizarre run of form that sees them go into the international break fifth in the Bundesliga table, five points off the top.

The Bavarians have also gone for three games without a win after registering two consecutive draws and then a shock defeat at FC Augsburg over the weekend.

According to German publication, Bild, Tuchel’s departure at Chelsea has given Bayern an “easy” option if results don’t improve.

The outlet further states that the Bundesliga giants may dismiss the 35-year-old coach if he suffers further poor results during October.

Nagelsmann is also said to have lost the confidence of the dressing room.

The players believe that the coach should look at himself rather than blaming them for the poor performance.

Speaking after his side’s loss to Augsburg, Nagelsmann accused his players of having a “laissez-faire” in their attacking approach. “When I look at the statistics, we should have won… We could have tried simple things to play into the space behind (Augsburg’s defence), but we played very laissez-faire in the final third,” Nagelsmann said.

“The trend doesn’t bode well. I’m thinking about myself, about the situation – about everything.”