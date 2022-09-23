Zim prospect signs first professional contract with Aston Villa

Zimbabwe national team prospect Thierry Katsikunya has signed his first professional contract with English Premier League side Aston Villa.

Katsikunya, who plays as a centre-back, moved to the Birmingham-based club last year following his transfer from Coventry City.

Villa is also home to Warriors international Marvelous Nakamba.

The 17-year-old was born in the UK to a Zimbabwean father and a Welsh mother. He has represented Wales at U17 but still is eligible to represent Zimbabwe through his father.

The club announced the news in a statement, saying: “Aston Villa is pleased to announce Thierry Katsukunya has signed his first professional contract with the club.

“The young defender signed for Villa in November 2021 at the age of 16, moving across the midlands from Coventry City where he had been since 2014.”

Academy Manager Mark Harrison said: “We are delighted to see Thierry sign his first professional contract. It is recognition of the potential he has displayed and his excellent attitude.

“This has also led to him being involved in our Under-21s and being selected for Wales at Under-17s level. We look forward to seeing how he continues to develop with us.”