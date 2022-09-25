Action as it happened: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 28

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 28 action.

Fulltime:

Dynamos 0-1 Ngezi Platinum Stars

-Fulltime.

90′ Four minutes added.

82′ Dynamos Sub: Chidhobha replaces Mpofu.

81′ Katema in good space but shoots over grom a close range.

75′ Corner kick to Ngezi, cleared.

70′ Dynamos now pressing high but are lacking precision in their final touch.

63′ Muringai closes in from a wide area tries from a range but Chadya does well save the effort.

63′ Ngezi Sub: Mweha replaces Mandinyenya.

58′ Dynamos Sub: Sadiki, Makanda replace Paga, Mavhunga.

57′ Ngezi Sub: Makopa replaces Kadonzvo.

55′ Corner kick to Dynamos, cleared.

50′ Slow start to the second half from both ends.

– Halftime.

45′ One minute added.

38′ Freekick to Ngezi in a dangerous position, Madhanaga takes it but his effort goes over.

33′ Corner kick to Ngez, Mavhurume heads it over.

30′ Dynamos Sub: Katema replaces injured Orotomol.

23′ Play temporary stopped as Orotomol gets medical attention.

18′ Corner kick to Ngezi, cleared.

15′ Dynamos still trying to recover but are failing to finish their attacks.

14′ Mavhunga tries from a range but his effort goes wide.

7′ Makunike gets the space but his shot goes straight to the hands of the keeper.

4′ Goal!!! Delic Murimba puts Ngezi ahead with a shot from a range.

2′ Paga misses a good chance, failing to tap in the ball from a close range.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Dynamos XI: Kuchinei, Mpofu, Jaure, Jalai, Muringai, Murera, Mavhunga,Makunike, Orotomol, Nadolo, Paga.

Ngezi XI: Chadya, Mavhurume, Moyo, Chigwida, Mukumba, Kashitigu, Madhanaga, Matindife, Kadonzvo, Mandinyenya, Murimba.

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Manica Diamonds

67′ Goal!!! Chirinda puts Chiefs ahead.

Triangle United 1-0 Herentals