Bournemouth coach speaks on Zemura’s development and adapting to the EPL

Bournemouth interim coach Gary O’Neil has urged Jordan Zemura to keep learning and improving his skills in the English Premier League.

Zemura is a regular in the Cherries first XI in his debut English top flight campaign and has so far made six appearances, missing just one through illness.

With the player’s skill and speed still to fully develop, O’Neil conceded there will be “learning curves” for the youngster.

The gaffer told the Daily Echo: “It’s a big ask for him. He’ll have had learning curves already, I’m sure.

“If you speak to him about it, I’m sure there’s moments where playing at this level, it shocks you initially how small a mistake you need to make for someone to capitalise on it.

“I remember when I was playing in it, a hundred years ago or whenever it was!

“Sometimes you didn’t even realise you’d made a mistake and the level of the player against you had capitalised on it.

“He’s a great lad so he’ll just keep learning, keep improving, keep working, which is what we all need to do.”

Zemura first came in picture with the Cherries last year in the Championship under previous boss Scott Parker after the 22-year-old took the opportunity to make the left-back spot his own after the departure of Diego Rico.