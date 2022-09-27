Jurgen Klopp blamed for Mane’s Liverpool exit

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has been blamed for Sadio Mane’s departure from Anfield during the recent transfer window.

Mane, whose contract was due to expire next year, left the EPL giants to join Bayern Munich on a £35m move.

The Senegal international scored 120 goals in 269 appearances made in his six-year stint with the Reds. He helped Klopp’s side win every major honour on offer before deciding to “pursue a new challenge” at Bayern.

According to Salif Diao, a former Liverpool and Senegal midfielder, the transfer was not about a new adventure, but due to a breakdown in relations with his coach who was not showing enough love.

“I think he has been here for a couple of years, and I think at some point he thought he did not have the love that he needed really, here at Anfield,” the retired midfielder told Liverpool ECHO.

“I’m not talking about the fans, for him, I think it was more with the manager.

“Things weren’t really going on as they should be, so that’s why he decided to go for a new challenge. I think as a top player, every time you stay four to five years at a top club, sometimes it’s good to go for a new challenge.”

Liverpool replaced Mane with the £85m club-record signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica, but the Uruguayan has struggled to find his feet, netting twice in the campaign so far.

And Diao has insisted the gap left by the Senegalese forward was going to be difficult for Nunez to fill.

“Everyone knew it would be hard,” he said. “For any player coming in, it would be hard to take his place. I think people didn’t realise the hard work he has been doing here at Liverpool.

“It’s normal, he’s a top player. He’s been one of the best top three players, if not the best, over the past four years in the world. He’s proven on all levels. Of course, it would be hard for any player to come in and fill his space. It’s going to take time.”