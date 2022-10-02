Tapuwa Kapini put heroic performance to help his new club win Cup game fixture

Tapuwa Kapini was the hero of the day after helping his new club Highlands Park to win a Gauteng ABC Motsepe League Nedbank Cup Quaterfinal clash against Jomo Cosmos on Saturday.

The 38-year-old officially joined the club last month following his release at South African top-flight side Sekhukhune United.

The Zimbabwean came on as an 88th-minute substitute when the game was tied at 1-1.

In the penalty shootout, Kapini saved two kicks and scored one.

Highlands then won 4-3 on penalties to progress to the semifinals of the tournament.

This is Kapini’s second spell with the Gauteng based club. He played for the team for five years from 2015, including a stint in the top-flight.

The Lions of the North now play in the Gauteng ABC Motsepe League, the third tire league of the South African football system, after selling its PSL franchise.

Kapini has also represented South African teams such as Black Aces, AmaZulu, and Platinum Stars.