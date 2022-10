Former Dynamos winger Bill Antonio was today spotted in South Africa, a development which has raised questions.

The 20-year old completed his move to Belgian top-flight side KV Mechelen in September.

Zimbabwean sports journalist Makomborero Mutimukulu posted on a video on his Facebook page, of the Dzivaresekwa-raised speedster, in the Rainbow Nation.

A source close to Antonio told Soccer24 that the former Prince Edward School pupil is processing his visa in South Africa.