Zim players based abroad round-up

Jordan Zemura had another decent EPL outing in Bournemouth’s goalless draw against Brentford on Saturday.

The Cherries defender made his season’s eighth appearance in the game and played the full ninety minutes.

Marvelous Nakamba was an unused substitute in Aston Villa’s goalless draw at Leeds United.

The midfielder stared at the chance to make his campaign debut following the injury of Boubacar Kamara, but coach Steven Gerrard opted to start with Douglas Luiz in the central midfield.

Wigan Athletic right-back Tendayi Darikwa, Plymouth Argyle’s Brendan Galloway and Fleetwood Town striker Admiral Muskwe all featured for their teams over the weekend.

In France, Marshall Munetsi missed Stade de Reims’ trip to Troyes on Sunday due to a yellow card suspension.

This was the first time Munetsi missed a game this season after starting in all Ligue 1 encounters before Sunday’s game.

In the Saudi Pro League, Knowledge Musona received his first yellow card of the season in Al-Tai’s 2-0 defeat against Damac FC.

The Zimbabwean played as an attacking midfielder as he featured the entire match for the 5th successive time this season.

In the American Major League Soccer, Teenage Hadebe received a red card in Houston Dynamo’s 2-1 victory over Nashville on Monday morning.

The defender started in the game and was expelled for a second bookable offence in the added time to the ninety minutes.

Hadebe got his first booking of the day in the 48th minute after fouling his opponent. He received another yellow card in the 90+4th minute for kicking an opponent on the face while attempting an acrobatic clearance.

The centre-back will miss the next game against LA Galaxy next weekend due to the suspension.

This is his second red card this season after receiving his first against Portland in April.

Despite the send-off, Hadebe put a decent performance on the back.