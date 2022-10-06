Zemura makes decision on staying at Bournemouth beyond this season

Jordan Zemura wants to stay at Bournemouth beyond this season and is hoping to sign a new contract with the club.

Zemura’s current deal at Cherries will expire at the end of this campaign.

Previous talks for a new contract stalled and that forced the club to activate the one-year option which expires in June next year.

He has been linked with EPL sides Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Leicester City.

Asked how much he would like to stay if terms could be agreed, the defender told the Bournemouth Echo: “Yeah of course. This is a club I owe so much to and stuff like that.

“From the fans, to the staff, to the families that have let me into their homes when I was in the under-23s.

“I would like to continue this. So in all due time, when it will be, will be.”

He added: “I am currently just focusing on the football, really.

“… but just literally focusing on the football and then letting everyone take care of it (contract talks) and stuff like that.”

Zemura joined the Cherries in 2019 following a successful trial and had a breakthrough season last season.