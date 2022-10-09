EPL: Arsenal vs Liverpool – Preview, Team News, Predicted XIs, TV Info & More

Arsenal will be looking to make it eight wins from nine matches when they take on Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

The Gunners are having a good start to the campaign and are sitting in the second position with 21 points. Liverpool, on the other hand, are in tenth place and 11 points behind their nemesis.

Competition: English Premier League Matchday 10.

Date, Kick-off Time & Venue: 9 October 2022 at 5:30 pm CAT at Emirates Stadium in London.

Broadcast details

SuperSport TV will broadcast the game live on Premier League TV, Channel 203.

Stream feed will be available on the DSTV app and Showmax.

Arsenal Team News

Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to return to the starting XI after he was rested in Thursday’s Europa League encounter and will replace Kieran Tierney at left-back.

Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny are expected to remain sidelined with muscle injuries

Arsenal predicted starting lineup:

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool are without midfielders Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur and Curtis Jones due to injury.

Liverpool predicted starting lineup:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Diaz.

What the coaches said:

Arteta on Liverpool: “Liverpool are a magnificent team. It’s a fixture that everybody’s looking for, against an opponent that has shown in the last five or six years the level that they have. And we have to show those opponents again that we have reached the level and we are ready to compete against them.

“I’m not here to judge what Liverpool are. I’m here to talk about what we do. I think what they’ve done in the last five years doesn’t need any presentation – it’s clear. They’ve been up there in every single competition for the last five years, so credit to them.”

Jurgen Klopp on Arsenal: “All my respect, wow. Really, really good job. When you need some time, nobody wants to give you time and maybe not all of us deserve time, because you still have to be good to use the time – and that’s what Mikel obviously did. I have to say, really lots of respect for it.

“They had a lot of talent already in the last few years. The last line is now really well settled, they found a way how they want to defend. It’s a young team, a very exciting team, doing really well and [that] they are in the position they are [is] well deserved. Now we go there. Obviously we don’t think about the games we played against them [last season] because it makes not too much sense. We will try to cause them problems, I think that makes sense. So, I’m looking forward to it.”

Form:

Arsenal have for eight home games without dropping points.

Tenth-placed Liverpool are enduring their poorest start to a season in several years after attaining 10 points from seven games.

The Reds are also yet to pick maximum points when playing away in the EPL.

Arsenal Premier League form:

WWWLWW

Liverpool Premier League form:

DLWWDD

Head to Head:

Arsenal have only won one of the last 14 EPL matches against Liverpool.

Match officials:

Referee: Michael Oliver

Assistant Referee 1: Stuart Burt

Assistant Referee 2: Simon Bennett

Fourth Official: Andrew Madley

VAR: Darren England

Additional VAR: Edward Smart