Ramos sees 28th career red card as Munetsi’s Reims hold PSG

Sergio Ramos was sent off for the 28th time in his career, as Paris Saint-Germain were held to a goalless draw by Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 yesterday.

The former Real Madrid captain was given two yellow cards within 30 seconds for swearing at the referee.

This was the the 37-year old’s first sending off in the colours of the Parisians.

PSG were without Neymar and Lionel Messi, with Kylian Mpappe leading the search for goals but the defending champions were frustrated by an organised Reims defence.

Warriors star Marshall Munetsi started for Reims and played the entire game.