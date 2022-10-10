Bournemouth coach explains why he benched Jordan Zemura against Leicester City

Bournemouth interim coach Gary O’Neil has explained why he benched Jordan Zemura in the EPL clash against Leicester City on Saturday.

Zemura was an unused substitute, with Adam Smith taking his place in the first XI.

This was the first time that the Warriors international started on the bench this season.

According to O’Neil, the decision to select Smith over Zemura at left-back was based around containing James Maddison.

The City dangerman scored twice and provided one assist as the Foxes thrashed Nottingham Forest 4-0 in the previous round.

“James Maddison is obviously a key player for Leicester,” O’Neil explained to Daily Echo.

“So we tried to come up with a plan that I felt would fit this side of the pitch.

“Our left-back didn’t end up playing much at left-back, which is what I expected.

“You end up trying to follow James Maddison around a little bit, so I felt Smudge would be best for that.”

The plan worked well, and the Cherries beat Brendan Rodgers’s side 2-1, with Patson Daka’s opener cancelled out by goals from Philip Billing and Ryan Christie.