The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed with the winners of the Monthly awards for September.

The FC Platinum pair of Norman Mapeza and Walter Musona have been named as the Coach of the Month and Player of the Month, respectively.

Musona has been a key driver in the Platinum Boys’ perfect run in the month.

The Zvishavane side posted wins in all their three games they played during the period.

This is the first time Musona has won the award since his return to. Mandava eight months ago.