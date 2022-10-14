Simba Bhora, Golden Eagles renew rivalry in Axis Solutions cup final

Northern Region Soccer League champions Simba Bhora renew their rivalry with Golden Eagles when the two sides meet in the Axis Solutions Super 8 Cup final at Rufaro Stadium on October 22.

The two teams were in a nail-bitting three-horse race for promotion to the Premier Soccer League which went down to the wire, with Simba Bhora eventually winning the sole ticket to the country’s top-flight.

After their league match at Ellis Robins back in August, which gave fans a true taste of football atmosphere, the two rivals meet again at the ceremonial home of football, in the cup final decider.

In an attempt to attract more football fans to the decider, the Northern Region leadership, through it’s sponsors, has roped in musicians to provide entertainment on the day.

Dendera music singer Sulumani ‘Sulu’ Chimbetu, Jiti crooner Baba Harare, Zim Dancehall chanters Ras Caleb and Ndunge Yute, as well as producers Fantan and Levels, will preform at the event.

Simba Bhora will be looking to complete a league and couple double while Eagles will be hoping they can can salvage something from a season which started brightly but didn’t end well.

Picture: Libertino