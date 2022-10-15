EPL celebrates Peter Ndlovu’s contribution in the top-flight

The Premier League has recognised Peter Ndlovu’s contribution in the English top-flight.

The former Warriors international became the first African to feature and score in the rebranded first division when he played at Coventry City in 1992.

As part of the League’s celebration for the Black History Month, Ndlovu has been honoured for this achievement.

The Black History Month remembers important people and events in the history of the African diaspora.

The PL said: “Peter Ndlovu will forever have the honour of being the Premier League’s first African player and goal scorer, as part of an exciting Coventry City FC side.

“We’re celebrating iconic players from around the world who’ve starred in the PL as part of Black History Month.”

