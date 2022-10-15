Real, Barca clash in Elclasico

The eyes of the football world will be on the Santiago Bernabeu this Sunday, as Real Madrid welcome Barcelona for the latest instalment of Eclasico.

The two giants have both amassed 22 points from 8 matches, with Barcelona on top, courtesy of a superior goal difference.

Carlo Ancelotti’s charges will be hoping to avenge last season’s humiliation at the Bernabeu, when Barcelona came out all guns blazing and emerged 4-0 victors.

They (Madrid) will go into battle without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian has a sciatica issue and failed to recover in time for Sunday’s game.

Andriy Lunin will be in goal for Los Blancos.

Real are also monitoring the recovery progress of big defender Antonio Rudiger, who was in a nasty collition during the 14-time European champions’ 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The former Chelsea man might wear a face mask in Sunday’s clash if the Los Blancos medical team allow him to take part.

Ancelloti will be hoping that captain Karim Benzema will be at his best in leading the Madrid attack, 24 hours before he is expected to be named the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner.

Barcelona on the other hand, may arrive at the Bernabeu in low spirits.

Their dramatic 3-3 draw with Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday means they are on the brink of being relegated to the Europa League.

With that in mind, Xavi’s charges will however be fully-aware that a defeat to Real will put more pressure on the former Spain international, whose head some Barcelona fans are already calling for.

They will be hoping that Polish striker Robert Lewandowski who has scored 8 goals already in La Liga, continues with his form in front of goal.

Barring any late changes, French central defender Jules Kounde will replace Gerrard Pique in Barcelona back line.

The match is an afternoon kick off —16:15 (CAT).