Liverpool v Manchester City| LIVE

Welcome to the Soccer24 live updates of the English Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield.

The two sides have had contrasting starts to the 2022/23 season, with Liverpool lying 11th on the table after a run of three games without a win.

Pep Gaurdiola’s Citizens on the other hand have had a brilliat start to the season. They are just a point adrift of early pace-setters Arsenal on the Premier League table.

The easiest bet to make these days is for Erling Halaand to score. The Norwegian has already scored 15 goals in the Premier League this season and is obviously the man the shaky Liverpool defence needs to keep an eye on.

Here is confirmed teams for the 17:30 (CAT) kick off.

Liverpool: Alison, Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Jota, Salah, Firmino.

Manchester City: Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, DeBruyne, Gundogan, Bernado, Foden, Haaland.