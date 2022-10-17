2022 Ballon d’Or: Full list of winners, including an African player

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema was named the winner of the 2022 Ballon d’Or at an award ceremony in Paris, France on Monday.

The 34-year old beat twenty-nine other players that were shortlisted for the award.

His goal-scoring exploits propelled Los Blancos to La Liga and Champions League success last season.

Benzema scored an incredible 44 goals in 46 matches for the Spanish giants, including two hat tricks in the knockout stages of the Champions League, as Real were crowned European champions for a record 14th time.

The former Lyon striker becomes the first Frenchman to win the prestigious award since Zinedine Zidane 24 years ago.

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois took home the Yashin Trophy, which recognizes the best goalkeeper of the season.

Barcelona youngster Gavi won the Kopa Trophy for the best player under the age of 21 the world.

The 18-year-old was a main feature in both his club and country’s first-teams over the last year.

Senegal’ Sadio Mané was awarded the inaugural Socrates Award which recognises players who help tackle social issues.

For the second year, Barcelona and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski collected The Müller Troph for the best striker.

Barcelona Femeni captain Alexia Putellas retained the 2022 Ballon d’Or Féminin to make history by winning back-to-back awards.

Ballon d’Or – Top 5:

1.Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

2.Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)

3.Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

4.Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

5.Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Kopa Trophy – Top 5:

1.Gavi (Barcelona)

2.Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

3.Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

4.Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

5.Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Yashin Trophy:

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid).

The Müller Trophy:

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).

2022 Ballon d’Or Féminin:

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona Femeni)

Club of the Year 2022 Ranking:

1.Manchester City

2.Liverpool

3.Real Madrid