Pasuwa’s Bullets shoot Sable Farming to edge closer to league title

Babatunde Adepoju scored four goals as Kalisto Pasuwa’s Nyasa Big Bullets clobbered Sable Farmimg 5-1 in a TNM Super League match played at the Kamuzu Stadium today.

The defending champions, needing to return to winning ways after last week’s 1-1 stalemate with Blue Swallows, which somewhat blew the title race wide open, found themselves trailing with just 19 minutes on the clock.

Michael Tateh’s brilliant finish from close range thrust the farmers ahead.

Bullets levelled matters three minutes later, when Adepoju headed home Eric Kaonga’s well-taken corner kick to make it 1-1.

The two teams went to the half time interval level.

Bullets completed the turnaround ten mimutes after the restart, when Thomson Magombo rose high to head home Blessings Mpokera’s delivery from the right flank.

After the goal, Pasuwa made a tripple substitution, when he brought on Antony Mfune, Henry Kabichi and Precious Phiri, for Magombo, Hassan Kajoke, and MacFarlane Mgwira.

In the 76th minute, Adejobu completed his brace when he tapped in the rebound, after Anthony Mfune’s shot had hit the upright, to make it 3-1 to Bullets.

Adepoju completed his hat trick when his shot from a Alick Lungu pass, found the bottom corner to make it 4-1.

He was not done yet.

Adepoju got his fourth and Bullets’ 5th to complete the rout in time added on.

Pasuwa’s charges are now 11 points clear of second-placed Swallows with five games remaining.