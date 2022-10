Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal names provisional squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal has named a 39-man provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The selection includes several EPL players such as Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, Manchester City defender Nathan Ake, Newcastle United centre-back Sven Botman, Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) and Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United).

Barcelona duo of midfielder Frenkie De Jong and forward Memphis Depay, AC Milan defender Stefan de Vrij and former PSG youngster Xavi Simons are also part of the initial squad.

There is also a place for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

AS Roma midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has been excluded after suffering a broken leg in August. Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is another notable omission together with Brighton defender Joel Veltman.

Van Gaal is expected to select his final 26-man squad for the World Cup on November 11.

Netherlands are in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador. Their opening match is on November 21 against Senegal.

Netherlands’ Provisional World Cup Squad:

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow, Jasper Cillessen, Mark Flekken, Andries Noppert, Remko Pasveer.

Defenders: Nathan Ake, Mitchel Bakker, Daley Blind, Sven Botman, Brian Brobbey, Virgil Van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries, Jeremie Frimpong, Matthijs de Ligt, Tyrell Malacia, Devyne Rensch, Pascal Struijk, Micky van de Ven, Stefan de Vrij.

Midfielders: Jordy Clasie, Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong, Davy Klassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Noa Lang, Marten de Roon, Xavi Simons, Kenneth Taylor, Guus Til, Jurrien Timber.

Forwards: Steven Berghuis, Steven Bergwijn, Arnaut Danjuma, Cody Gakpo, Vincent Janssen, Luuk de Jong, Donyell Malen, Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst.