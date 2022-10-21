Ten Hag reveals more details on Ronaldo suspension, says player refused to play

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag has revealed more details surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s suspension from the first team.

The Portuguese forward was dropped from the Red Devils squad for Saturday’s clash with Chelsea as punishment for his actions in the 2-0 home victory over Tottenham on Wednesday night.

The 37-year-old, who was an unused substitute in the match, left the pitch area for the dressing room in the 89th minute, shortly after the coach brought on Christian Eriksen and Anthony Elanga as his final changes.

Asked at his pre-match press conference whether Ronaldo had refused to be part of the late substitutions, Ten Hag said: “Yes.”

The gaffer added: “What (happened in) the talk is between Cristiano and me. The (club) statement is also clear, I think.

“I am the manager, I’m responsible for the top sport culture here and I have to set standards and values, and I have to control them. We are in a team.”

The forward was also among those that left Old Trafford early in July’s pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, leading Ten Hag to underline the importance of players staying to support their teammates.

The Dutchman continued: “After Rayo Vallecano I said it’s unacceptable but he wasn’t the only one. That is for everyone, when it’s the second time it will have consequence. That is now what we did. We’ll miss him tomorrow, it’s a miss for the squad but I think it’s important for the attitude, mentality for the group.”