Sadio Mane is never spoken about enough but he is having a once in a lifetime career and we are just amiably witnessing his greatness.

He completed football in the Premier League with Liverpool by winning all the available domestic titles plus the Champions League, the Super Cup and the Club World Cup. Recently he just became one of the only two African players to finish in the Ballon d’Or Podium (Top 3), George Weah being the other African, who actually won the coveted individual award in 1995.

He has scored over 200 goals in more than 480 games already in his career and he won’t be stopping anytime soon. His current team, FC Bayern Munich are on the hunt for more accolades and trophies and that gives him the best chances to add to his personal hauls as well. This season, for the Bavarian giants he already has scored 9 goals in 17 outings.

Much has been said about his humbleness and his good works outside of football but we should also never forget how good of a footballer he is.

The people of Senegal shout his name high and cherish him greatly after leading the Lions of Teranga to their first ever AFCON title and that cements his legacy even further.

“He leaves with our gratitude and our love. He leaves with his status among the greats guaranteed. And yes, he leaves in a moment where he is one of the best players in world football. But we must not dwell on what we now lose, instead celebrate what we were privileged to have. The goals he scored, the trophies he won; a legend, for sure, but also a modern-day Liverpool icon,” said Jurgen Klopp when Mane sealed his move to Bayern from Liverpool last transfer window.

Don’t sleep on Sadio Mane! Bayern Munich play TSG Hoffenheim today at 15.30 CAT in the Bundesliga.