Live: EPL – Chelsea vs Manchester United

Follow our live coverage of the English Premier League action between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

Latest:

Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United

-Halftime.

45′ Sancho tees up Antony, who has to take the shot first time on his right foot, and he rifles it just wide of the near post.

44′ Chelsea turning up the heat since Kovacic came on. The Blues launch another big threat as Mount links up with Sterling, who sends a dangerous ball to Aubameyang but Diogo Dalot slides in front of him to clear the danger.

41′ Sterling drills a through ball to Aubameyang, who guides a first time shot towards goal but sends it wide of the far post.

36′ Chelsea Sub: Kovacic replaces Cucurella.

33′ Rashford receives the ball and make a run from the centre into the box. He gets the space and hits at goal, Kepa denies him by parrying the ball out.

32′ Yellow Card to Anthony (Man United) for a foul on Jorginho.

30′ Manchester United seeing the majority of the ball possession in the last ten minutes.

27′ Big Chance!!! Bruno makes well timed release to Rashford, who breaks free and goes 1-v-1 with Kepa but the United striker fails to loop the ball above and the keeper blocks the effort. That was a good save from Kepa there.

26′ Kepa makes an awkward save and concedes a corner kick which is wasted.

23′ Free kick to Manchester United some 35 yards out. Rashford takes it to the goal but his effort takes a deflection off Jorginho’s leg and Chelsea clears the danger.

20′ Anthony releases a dangerous through ball but Sancho rushes from an offside position and the referee blows the whistle.

14′ Chelsea on counter and Mount releases a dangerous ball into the box. Varane makes a vital slide to block the ball and concedes a free kick.

12′ Man United with a quick build-up, Anthony is at the end of it. The Brazilian finds the space and takes a shot at goal, Kepa does to go down and parry the ball for a corner kick which is cleared out of danger.

9′ First chance of the game!!! Shaw receives a ball inside Chelsea’s half and takes some metres forward before attempting a long range effort but it goes inches wide. No problem for Kepa, who has the goal covered otherwise.

7′ Aubameyang breaks away after a wide through ball. The striker tries to square a long cross but it finds no takers and the ball goes out.

5′ Cagey start from both ends as the game is. still to register its first chance.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Chelsea XI: Kepa – Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Cucurella – Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Chilwell – Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling.

Man United XI: De Gea – Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw – Casemiro, Eriksen – Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho – Rashford.