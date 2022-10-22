Liverpool Should Have Won – Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has bemoaned the chances his team missed against Nottingham Forest which resulted in his team suffering a demoralising defeat against lowly Forest.

“The goal we conceded was a big mistake from us. We lose the ball and give them a free-kick and this can happen around set-pieces,” said Klopp referring to the Joe Gomez foul at the halfway line which resulted in a goal. The goal was scored by Taiwo Awoniyi in the 55th minute, a former Liverpool player who was sent on loan whilst at Liverpool to 6 different clubs because of visa and permit issues.

“We arrived with consistency but we had six games with a limited squad playing three high intense games,” Klopp continued.

Liverpool had a bruising encounter last week against Manchester City and another high pressure game against West Ham, midweek. They edged both teams, 1 nil to gain some well needed momentum.

This result against Forest could prove to be another step back with Liverpool already having a tumultuous start to the new season.

Klopp mentioned that they had to call a doctor for Thiago early in the morning and ended up sending him to the hospital because of an ear infection. The Spaniard’s magic touches were definitely missed in the middle of the park for the Reds today. Darwin Nunez was omitted from the playing squad because of a muscle issue as well.

In his post match briefing he also mentioned that the game was “decided in 6 or 7 situations” and Nottingham took their set piece chance resulting in a goal whilst his team could not capitalize on their own set piece chances.

Dean Henderson proved instrumental as he played a blinder and made some crucial saves to deny Liverpool scoring especially late on in the game.

Liverpool will play Ajax midweek in the Champions League and will face Leeds United in the league on Saturday.