Brazil legend Ronaldo doesn’t want to see Messi lift the World Cup

Ronaldo de Lima says he doesn’t want Lionel Messi to win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to the bitter rivalry between Argentina and Brazil.

The two teams are the top favorites to win the tournament which starts on 20 November.

Ronaldo told The Guardian: “The Brazil-Argentina rivalry is so big. We had incredible battles, with respect, and that’s the loveliest thing in football.

“But Argentina winning the World Cup doesn’t bear thinking about. Does Messi deserve it? Of course he does – but not with my support. I love him and he’ll understand because I’m sure he would feel exactly the same way.”

Argentina last won the World Cup thirty-six years ago which puts Messi in the hunt for the only missing trophy in his in what is likely to be his final tournament.

The 1986 World Champions are in Group C and will face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.