Pasuwa adds another silverware in Malawi

Callisto Pasuwa has added another silverware in his cabinet after guiding his Nyasa Big Bullets side to a victory in the the Malawian FA Cup final on Sunday.

Bullets, who won the pre-season Charity Shield tournament in March, beat their reserve team, Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves, 4-1 to win the trophy.

The reserve side plays in the second tier league, and they beat three top-flight clubs on their way to reach the final.

The senior side, on the other hand, got a bye in the initial stages of the tournament before facing rivals Mighty Wanderers in the semifinals, where they beat them 4-0.

This the first time Pasuwa has won the knockout tournament since arriving in Malawi four years ago.

The Zimbabwean gaffer so far clinched three league titles and could add another if his side manages to maintain the lead at the top in their final five games of the season.

Bullets are sitting on top of the Malawi Super League table.