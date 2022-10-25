Hudson-Odoi speaks on switching International allegiance to Ghana ahead of 2022 World Cup

Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is on loan at Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, is yet to decide on the offer to play for Ghana at the World Cup.

The 21-year-old was born in England to Ghanaian parents and has played for the Three Lions before.

He is still eligible to play for the Black Stars though as new Fifa rules suggest that a player can switch his allegiance if the initial senior appearances happened before he turned 21.

The Ghana FA has been weighing on that and made an official approach a few months ago.

Asked about the update on talks: Hudson-Odoi cracked a smile and said: “Nothing I would say at the moment on camera, I would love to tell you, but I couldn’t say.

“At the moment it’s more just focusing on the best I can do here. You never know what will happen in the future.

“Obviously the Ghana-England situation has been on my mind for a while. But I think right now it was more of the focus of coming here, really getting myself back into shape, playing a lot of games and just feeling like myself. Right now my mind is just open.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has already refused to play for Ghana at the World Cup.

Nketiah was born in England to Ghanaian parents, which makes him eligible to play for both countries as he is still waiting for his first cap at senior level.