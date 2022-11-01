Dzingai opens up on Bangladesh move

Zimbabwe international Jimmy Dzingai has opened up on his move to Bangladeshi, saying he made the right decision for his career.

The former CAPS United defender joined the Asian country’s top-flight side Muktijoddha SKC, having been a free agent after going seperate ways with the Harare giants.

Dzingai says he is happy with the new chapter in his career.

“I am just grateful this chance that I got. And I want to thank everyone who made this move happen.

I just want to thank God for giving me this opportunity and for giving me the talent of playing this beautiful game,” the big defender said.

“I also want to thank the coaches of my new team for putting their trust in me and believing that I can do something in the team.

Some football fans who reacted to the development questioned the quality of football in the Bangladesh but Dzingai insists he made a step in the right direction.

“Many people are asking me why Bangladesh but it’s a decision I think was good for me and I loved the offer, so why not? As a footballer, you have to know that this job can take you anywhere and it has taken me here,” Dzingai said.

“And I’m happy with the decision and It is my wish to get some game time and help in any way I can. I am hoping to have a good season as I begin my journey with my new team.

“My aim is to defend well and maybe score some goals and command a place in the team.

“I want to do better here and maybe even more than what I did in my previous seasons. I want to prove my worth here, I just don’t want to disappoint them because they’ve shown that they believe in me and what I can do for them,” he added.

“My target for the team is to help them achieve their targets. They have told me and it’s my job to help them.

“As a player and someone who loves the team I will try and do all I can to make sure that we reach their targets.”