Jordan Zemura makes huge admission regarding his contract situation at Bournemouth but is keen to sign new deal

Jordan Zemura has revealed that Bournemouth remains his first option and has no reason to leave the club.

The Zimbabwean defender’s contract will expire at the end of the season. Talks for a new deal started last year but stalled, forcing the Cherries to exercise the one-year option which expires in June next year.

Speaking on BBC Radio, Zemura admitted the contract negotiations are still parked following the change of club ownership but is keen to sign a new contract at the Vitality.

“I will see what the situation will cover with the new owners. I’m focusing on myself as a player firstly, and the club will need to focus on what it needs to do first.

He added: “I’m not too worried about the takeover.

“I love this place and with everything going well, I have no reason to leave.”

Zemura believes his next contract will be the most significant in his career thus far.

“I’m 22, this will be my first serious contract and something I can’t rush.

“With my age, it’s something that I’m supposed to be sure with for the sake of my career.”