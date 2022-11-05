Zemura dropped as Darikwa, Galloway start

Jordan Zemura will start from the bench in Bournemouth’s game against Leeds this afternoon.

The Zimbabwean defender has only started in the first XI once in the last five games.

He is playing from the bench after featuring for ninety minutes in the previous round.

Kick-off is at 5 pm CAT.

Elsewhere, Tendayi Darikwa retained his place in the Wigan Athletic first XI to face Swansea in the Championship this afternoon.

Plymouth Argyle defender is also starting for his side that will face Grimsby Town in the FA Cup.

David Moyo is back in the Barrow FC starting XI after making a couple of appearances from the bench in the last rounds.