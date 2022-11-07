UEFA Champions League Draw: Real Madrid, Liverpool paired in R16

Champions League finalists in the previous, Liverpool and Real Madrid, will meet again this term, this time in the last-16.
The fixture was confirmed during Monday’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland.
Other mouthwatering clashes include Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea.
Champions League R16 Draw:
Club Brugge vs Benfica
Liverpool vs Real Madrid
AC Milan vs Tottenham
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli
Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea
Inter vs Porto
PSG vs Bayern Munich
Round of 16 fixture dates:
1st Leg: 14/15/21/22 February 2023
2nd Leg: 7/8/14/15 March 2023