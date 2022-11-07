UEFA Champions League Draw: Real Madrid, Liverpool paired in R16

Champions League finalists in the previous, Liverpool and Real Madrid, will meet again this term, this time in the last-16.

The fixture was confirmed during Monday’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

Other mouthwatering clashes include Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea.

Champions League R16 Draw:

Club Brugge vs Benfica

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

AC Milan vs Tottenham

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea

Inter vs Porto

PSG vs Bayern Munich

Round of 16 fixture dates:

1st Leg: 14/15/21/22 February 2023

2nd Leg: 7/8/14/15 March 2023