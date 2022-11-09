Defending World Cup champions France announce squad for 2022 World Cup

Reigning World Cup champions France’s coach Didier Deschamps has announced the Les Blues squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The list includes goalkeepers Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) and Alphonse Areola (West Ham), as well as defenders Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), William Saliba (Arsenal), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich) and Theo Hernandez (AC Milan).

The attacking department has Kylian Mbappe (Pairs Saint-Germain), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico) and Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona).

N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba will miss out through injuries.

The players will gather at the national team’s training ground in Clairefontaine on November 14 ahead of the tournament that will take place in Qatar.

France will begin their title defence on November 22 against Australia. They will face Denmark and African representatives Tunisia in other Group D matches.

Here is the final squad:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Steve Mandanda (Rennes).

Defenders: Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Jules Koundé (Barcelona), Raphaël Varane (Manchester United), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), William Saliba (Arsenal), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Théo Hernandez (Milan), Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich).

Midfielders: Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Mattéo Guendouzi (Marseille), Jordan Veretout (Marseille), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

Attackers: Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona), Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Olivier Giroud (Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig).