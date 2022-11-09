Update on Sadio Mane injury ahead of World Cup

Senegal star Sadio Mane suffered an injury scare on Tuesday, just a week-and-half before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 30-year-old was taken off with an apparent knee injury 20 minutes into Bayern Munich’s 6-1 Bundesliga victory over Werder Bremen.

According to Bayern’s assistant coach Dino Toppmöller, the leg injury is not “too serious” and the Senegal international should be fit for the World Cup in Qatar.

“Sadio Mané was hit on the leg, which caused him a little nerve pain,” Toppmöller said. “Nothing too serious and his participation in the World Cup should not be in jeopardy.”

Mane will still undergo a scan to clearly examine the injury.

Bayern’s head coach, Julian Nagelsmann added on the update: “I can’t say anything for sure, he took a blow to the head of his shin.

“That’s an unpleasant spot, it radiates a bit into the muscles. I think he has to go to the X-ray to see if there is something there, because it is splintering easily. But I hope that nothing is wrong. I can’t say anything for sure yet.”

Should he gets cleared from the injury, Mane is expected to lead the Senegal’s attack at the World Cup.

The Lions of Teranga will face the Netherlands in their Group A opener, followed by Qatar and Ecuador.