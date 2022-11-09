Breaking: Mane ruled out of World Cup

Senegalese star Sadio Mane has reportedly been ruled out of the upcoming FIFA World Cup due to injury.

The Bayern Munich star limped off in the opening hour of the German giants’ 6-1 demolition of Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

Multiple reports in Europe suggest that the 30-year old will not be on the plane to Qatar for the 22 edition of the global extravaganza, which kicks off in 11 days’ time.

Mane’s injury will be a huge blow for the Teranga Lions’ coach Aliou Cissé, as the former Liverpool man was instrumental in the qualifiers as well as the Afcon finals in Cameroon.