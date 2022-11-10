Southgate names England squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup

England coach Gareth Southgate has named his final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Three Lions will face Iran on 21 November before playing USA four days later and Wales on the 29th.

The likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Pickford are some regular faces in the squad.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is part of the selection despite having faced criticism for his performances at the club.

But there is no place for the injured stars Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton) Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Everton), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City) Ben White (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Maddison (Leicester City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea).

Forwards: Marcus Rashford (Man United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle).