2022 World Cup: Senegal to engage witch doctors for Sadio Mane recovery

Senegal will resort to witch doctors to help Sadio Mane recover from a leg injury before the 2022 World Cup starts.

The 30-year-old picked an apparent knee injury 20 minutes into Bayern Munich’s 6-1 Bundesliga victory over Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

Bayern subsequently released a statement where they ruled him out of this weekend’s clash with Schalke, raising fears the player could miss the global football tournament.

Despite the injury concern, the Teranga Lions coach Aliou Cisse is reportedly to name Mane in the squad for the World Cup.

And Senegalese senior executive Fatma Samoura, who is FIFA’s first female Secretary General, has claimed that her country is willing to go to extreme methods to heal Mane, though she admitted the unorthodox methods may not work.

She told Europe 1, as cited by TalkSPORT.com: “We are going to use witch doctors.

“I don’t know (if they’re effective) but in this instance, we’re going to use them anyway.

“We are hoping for miracles. He has to be there!”

Senegal team doctor, Manuel Afonso, has flown to Munich to assess the extent of Mane’s injury.

Should he gets cleared from the setback, the former Liverpool man is expected to lead the West Africans’ attack at the World Cup.

The Lions of Teranga will face the Netherlands in their Group A opener, followed by Qatar and Ecuador.