France make last minute change to World Cup squad

France coach Didier Deschamps has made a last minute change to his Les Bleus squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Deschamps has added Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram, son of 1998 World Cup winner Lillian, to his squad for Qatar.

Marcus is the final player added to the group after the coach left room for one extra squad member to be added as he monitored fitness issues within his squad.

The former Guingamp man has previously made four appearances for the French senior side, but is yet to find the net.

Deschamps now have a complete 26-man list ahead of Monday evening’s deadline.

France, who are the defending champions will begin their campaign on November 22 against Australia. They will face Denmark and African representatives Tunisia in other Group D matches.

France Squad for World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris ( Tottenham Hotspur), Alphonse Areola ( West Ham ), Steve Mandanda (Rennes).

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Ibrahima Konate ( Liverpool ), Jules Kounde ( Barcelona ), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), William Saliba ( Arsenal ), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Raphael Varane ( Manchester United ).

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga ( Real Madrid ), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot ( Juventus ), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Jordan Veretout (Marseille).

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig), Marcus Thuram (Borussia Moenchengladbach).