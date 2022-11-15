Aston Villa seals Nakamba’s fate?

Aston Villa are reportedly looking for a new central midfielder and have been linked with Barcelona star and Ivory Coast international Franck Kessie.

Kessie joined the Spanish giants after leaving AC Milan at the end of his contract in June, but he has seen very little game time under Xavi so far this season.

The 26-year-old has made just seven appearances in La Liga and started two games.

And according to Spanish outlet Futbol Total, via Sport, this has alerted Villa who have reignited their interest in the midfielder and are willing to offer £12million for his transfer in January.

Kessie was previously on the EPL club’s radar before joining Barca as a free agent at the time.

He is seen as a potential reinforcement in the midfield as the likes of Marvelous Nakamba have completely dropped out of favour even after the arrival of new coach Unai Emery.

The Zimbabwean midfielder hasn’t played a minute this campaign and missed the matchday squad on several occasions.

The reported links to Kessie could be a sign that the club is preparing to replace the Warriors international in the coming window.

However, Villa are not alone in their interest in Kessie, with Fulham reportedly preparing an offer as well.