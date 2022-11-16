Former Chelsea coach make shortlist for Chipolopolo head coach job

Former Chelsea and West Ham coach Avram Grant is reportedly among the top candidates vying for Zambia national team head coach post.

The post fell vacant following the resignation of Croatian gaffer Aljosa Asanovic in September.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) advertised the vacancy and received over 100 applications.

The FA has now narrowed their list to three with Grant reportedly the favorite to land the job.

The other two coaches that have been shortlisted are former Chipolopolo coaches Wedson Nyirenda and Honour Janza.

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has confirmed that the recruitment process has reached the final phase but didn’t reveal the names of the coaches that made the three-man shortlist.

“On the men’s side of business, the selection for the next Chipolopolo coach is underway with the candidates now down to three.

“We would like to commend the panel of experts that has been handling the process for the meticulous manner they have conducted the exercise. The wide representation across football stakeholders lends to the credibility of the process,” Kamanga said in his weekly column on the FAZ website.

The FA boss added: “We expect the Chipolopolo coach will be in place in good time to help us prepare for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“With the number of players plying their trade in competitive leagues across the globe it should not be very hard to mould the Chipolopolo into a strong force.”