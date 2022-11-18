2021/22 Castle Lager Premiership Best XI revealed

The Premier Soccer League has revealed the best eleven in the 2021/22 Castle Lager Premiership season.

The best XI was selected at an event held in Harare on Friday.

A panel comprising of 50 football writers, 18 coaches and club captains took part in the voting.

FC Platinum dominated the list with three players – Walter Musona, Gift Bello and goalkeeper Wallace Magalane.

Another goalkeeper was selected on the list, Ngezi Platinum’s Nelson Chadya.

The winner of the Soccer Star of the Year will be picked from the eleven players and revealed at PSL Awards scheduled for December.

11 Soccer Stars Finalists

William Manondo (CAPS United)

Walter Musona (FC Platinum)

Devine Mhindirira (Highlanders)

Gift Bello (FC Platinum)

Brian Muza (Chicken Inn)

Tino Benza (Herentals)

Frank Makarati (Dynamos)

Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Delic Murimba (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Eli Ilunga (Black Rhinos)

Wallace Magalane (FC Platinum)