ZBC TV to broadcast 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Sunday , November 20.

The group stage will run until Friday, December 2, with four games being held each day.

The first of the knockout games will then start the following day on Saturday, December 3, and the final will be held on Sunday, December 18.

Here is how you can watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

TV Info

ZBC TV (Zimbabwe)

State broadcaster ZBC TV will bring a live coverage of selected games. Other matches will be shown as delayed.

SABC (South Africa)

South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will broadcast the games live.

SABC Sport Channel will be the primary broadcast platform for the live presentation of the matches, with SABC 1, SABC 2 and SABC 3 also carrying the games live simultaneously.

ZNBC (Zambia)

In Zambia, Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation- ZNBC- will broadcast the matches live, primarily on TV Channel 1.

DStv SuperSport TV (Entire Sub Saharan Africa)

Packages – DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact.

– All 64 matches live and in HD and 4K

– Full studio presentation and build ups to every game

– 24-hour World Cup channels

– Local language commentary

– DStv Catch Up – highlights of all 64 matches available for Explora and on the DStv app

Packages – DStv Family and Access

– 30 matches live and in HD, including opening match, semi-finals and final

– 24-hour World Cup channels

– Local language commentary

– DStv Catch Up – highlights for the corresponding matches available for Explora and on the DStv app

Catch Up

The DStv Catch Up service will include highlights of all 64 matches (depending on viewers’ package).

There will be a dedicated World Cup section that includes magazine shows, with World Cup documentaries already available.

Streaming Info

DStv App

The World Cup will be available on DStv streaming App. The games and highlights will be available, depending on the subscription package as detailed above. Games will also be available in 4K resolution.

Showmax Pro

Showmax Pro will bring live action of all 64 games. Viewers will also be able to watch the matches in 4K resolution.

Kick-off times for all rounds (Time in CAT).

12:00 PM: group stage

3:00 PM: group stage

6:00 PM: group stage, R16, quarter-finals, 3rd/4th play-offs, final

5:00 PM: group stage – final round

9:00 PM: group stage, R16, quarter-finals, semi-finals