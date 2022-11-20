Kick-off times for World Cup games in Zim and SA

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar this evening, with the hosts taking on Ecuador.

The group stage will run until Friday, December 2, with four games being held each day.

The first of the knockout games will then start the following day on Saturday, December 3, and the final will be held on Sunday, December 18.

Opening Match

Qatar vs Ecuador

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Doha.

Date: Sunday, November 20, 6 pm CAT.

Kick-off times for all round (Time in CAT).

12:00 PM: group stage

3:00 PM: group stage

6:00 PM: group stage, R16, quarter-finals, 3rd/4th play-offs, final

5:00 PM: group stage – final round

9:00 PM: group stage, R16, quarter-finals, semi-finals