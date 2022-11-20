Chibuku Super Cup final: Everything you need to know about the game

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the details of the 2022 Chibuku Super Cup final between Bulawayo Chiefs and Herentals.

The match will be played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

The cheapest ticket has been pegged at $1, while the Grand Stand is costing $2.

The VIP stand is strictly by invitation.

Kick-off time is at 3 pm CAT.

This is the first Chibuku Super Cup final for both sides.

TV & Stream Info

The match will be broadcast live on ZTN Prime, DStv Channel 294.

Live stream feed will be available on DStv App but in Zimbabwe only.

Prize Money

The winner will pocket US$75 000, the runners up will take home US$50 000 consolation. Both amounts will be paid in local currency at the prevailing official rate on the day.

What Happens To The Winner

The winner will get the ticket to represent the country in CAF Confederation Cup tournament next season.

However, the participation will be based on whether CAF lifts the international ban on the country before the competition starts.

Zimbabwe is currently banned from international football due to government’s interference in running the local game.

What the coaches said

Bulawayo Chiefs coach Thulani Sibanda: “It is going to be an exciting match. Its teams that both did not think we would be playing in the final but I think they are two teams that played very well this season so it is going to be a very good game. It’s not an easy game for us and for them. It is an unpredictable game. Even if you look at the two teams on the log-standings, it is one point separating us so in terms of strength, we are almost teams of the same strength. It is going to be a tough game.”

Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva: “Our approach to any game is the same. I cannot change regardless of any game’s nature. What we have been doing is to win matches and I am still doing what we have been doing from day one which got us to the final. We are confident coming into the Sunday match because the route to the final was not easy. It is a cup final so we have to do our best in attacking and defending to win against Chiefs. I am happy that the boys are ready.”