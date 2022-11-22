Aliou Cisse reveals Senegal’s biggest weakness after Netherlands loss

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has explained his team’s biggest weakness following the 2-0 loss against Netherlands in the opening Group B match on Monday.

The Lions of Teranga put a competitive game but failed to convert any of their chances.

They conceded two late goals courtesy of Cody Gakpo and substitute Davy Klaassen’s strikes.

Cisse, who is without injured striker Sadio Mane at the tournament, rued his team’s failure to convert chances and urged his attackers to be more clinical in front of goal.

“We are disappointed to have not scored, we had two or three very good chances,” Cisse told reporters. “We needed to be more effective in front of goal.

“Ismaila and Krepin are responsible there, but of course, the absence of Mane is a problem for us… Our attackers are good and we know what they are capable of.

“It was a challenging game… We need to work on it (scoring goals) with Ismaila and the others. We expect a lot from him and Krepin.”

Cisse also gave an update on midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate and left back Abdou Diallo, who picked injuries in the game.

“I am worried about those who got injured…. for Abdou, it’s a muscular problem and Kouyate twisted his ankle, we need to check and make sure they are ready for the other games.”