Pep Guardiola signs new contract at Manchester City

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has extended his stay at the Etihad after signing a two-year contract extension.

The had eight months remaining on his previous deal that was set to expire at the end of the current season but the new contract will see him at the club until 2025.

Speaking after putting pen to the paper, Guardiola said: “I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years.

“I can’t say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable, and I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible.

“I know the next chapter of this club will be amazing for the next decade. It happened over the last ten years, and it will happen in the next ten years because this club is so stable.

“From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place. I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies.”

Guardiola has won 11 major trophies since joining City from Bayern Munich in 2016, including four of the last five Premier League titles.