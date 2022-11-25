Full breakdown of the 2022 FIFA World Cup prize money

African teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup are guaranteed US$9m for participating at the Qatar tournament.

Five teams from the continent – Senegal, Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco and Tunisia – are part of the 32 nations competing for the football’s most coveted silverware.

The winners will not only earn the elusive trophy and a place in history but will also take home a staggering amount of prize money.

The top team will take home $42m, while the runners-up will be awarded a sum of $30m.

Teams finishing third and fourth will get $27m and $25m, respectively.

Teams finishing between the 5th to 8th spots will be awarded a sum of $17m each $13m each for those finishing between the 9th to 16th spots.

The rest of the teams will be awarded USD 9 million each for participating in the tournament.

Here is a breakdown of the 2022 FIFA World Cup prize money.