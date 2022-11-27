World Cup 2022: Can Germany stay alive?

Germany’s 1-2 defeat to Japan in their opening match in Group E shocked the football world.

The 2014 champions went ahead just after the half hour mark through İlkay Gundogan’s penalty but the Asians fought back in the second half through goals from Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano —to record a sensational victory.

The result left Germany with a mountain to climb to avoid crashing out in the group stages for the second World Cup in a row.

If Hansi Flick’s men are beaten by Spain tonight (21:00 CAT), they will crash out of the global showpiece in the group stages, just like they did in Russia four years ago.

Spain are oozing with confidence after they hammered Costa Rica 7-0in their opening match. If Luis Enrique’s men win, they will be through to the knockout stages.

Can the Germans stay alive?