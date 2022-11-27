Cristiano Ronaldo gets $225 million offer to join new club

Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a contract that could see him earn around $225 million.

According to CBS Sports, Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr are ready to hand the Portuguese star a three-year deal after the World Cup. The contract will see him earn over $75 million per season.

This is not the first time the Middle Eastern club has expressed interest in the star. The side first enquired about the player in the August transfer window, but was turned away as the 37-year-old wanted to play at Europe’s highest level.

Following the termination of Ronaldo’s contract with Manchester United last week, Al Nassr hope that the forward will be keen to break new ground after extensive talks with his representatives.

The publication further states that due to contact being initiated a couple of months ago, it is believed talks are relatively advanced but awaiting Ronaldo’s final decision.