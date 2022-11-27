Young Zim forward making strides at Wolverhampton

Zimbabwean youngster Joshua Nyakudya is making strides at EPL club Wolverhampton.

The 15-year-old midfielder was recently promoted to the U18s. He was part of the team that played Newcastle in the EPL U18 league on Saturday.

Nyakudya, who has raised through the Wolves ranks, was born in England to Zimbabwean parents and is the son gospel musician Carole Nyakudya.

Another player of Zimbabwean heritage – Leon Chiwome, is also at Wolves Academy.

Chiwome, 16, plays for Wolverhampton U18s as a striker but has featured for the U21s.

The youngster, who arrived from AFC Wimbledon in the summer, was born to a Zimbabwean father and a British mother, making him eligible to play for both England and Zimbabwe.